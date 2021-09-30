Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,571,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

