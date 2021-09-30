BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,593,641 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,744,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,593,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of SLM worth $560,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

