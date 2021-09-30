BlackRock Inc. Sells 142,669 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,669 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $536,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of CAR stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Bank of America raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.