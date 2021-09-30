BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.74% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $550,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

CFR stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.96. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.