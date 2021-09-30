BlackRock Inc. Has $578.01 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Rollins worth $578,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

