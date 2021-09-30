BlackRock Inc. Has $573.29 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,845,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $573,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,038,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

