BlackRock Inc. Has $567.55 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,954,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.22% of Leggett & Platt worth $567,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.