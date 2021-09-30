Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BKI opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Black Knight by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

