Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0657 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

