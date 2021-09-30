Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $14.42

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $14.11. Bioventus shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 242 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $22,920,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth about $14,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,265,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

