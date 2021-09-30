Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.78 and last traded at $139.78, with a volume of 14631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.41.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

