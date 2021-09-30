Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.78

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.78 and last traded at $139.78, with a volume of 14631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.41.
BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
