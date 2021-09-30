Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Bill.com worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,198,643 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL opened at $259.61 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.20 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.