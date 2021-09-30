BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 593,410 shares of company stock worth $39,570,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

