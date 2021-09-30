Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $926,150.48 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

