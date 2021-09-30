Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Financial Review

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beyond Air and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 283.90%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 296.46 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -8.48 ReShape Lifesciences $1.59 million 26.60 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

ReShape Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% ReShape Lifesciences -776.76% -42.08% -20.74%

Summary

ReShape Lifesciences beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

