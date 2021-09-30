Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105,792.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,449,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.