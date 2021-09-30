Benchmark Cuts Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Price Target to $55.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.12 on Monday. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

