BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 11.7%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s stock price was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 151,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,328,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.
