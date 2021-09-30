BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 11.7%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s stock price was up 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 151,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,328,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

