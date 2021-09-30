Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.