Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 240,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,707. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

