Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96.2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$1.100 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 1,096,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

