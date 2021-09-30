BeatzCoin Price Down 9% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $57.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000784 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.