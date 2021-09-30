Bean Cash Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $100.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,372,005,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

