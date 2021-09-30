BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BCE in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after buying an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

