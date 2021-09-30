Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.73 ($94.98).

Shares of BAS opened at €65.83 ($77.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.69. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

