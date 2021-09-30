Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.73 ($94.98).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €65.83 ($77.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.69.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.