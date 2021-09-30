Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 712,160 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,160 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Envista worth $75,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,950. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.