Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 506,698 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,958,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 506,698 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Infinera by 18.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 10,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.