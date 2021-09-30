Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 44,314 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $52,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $299.00. 9,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.56. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

