Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,259 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $46,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

