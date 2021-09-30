Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 457,798 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.06% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $65,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 176,256 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AXL traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

