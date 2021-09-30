Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94,423 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Invacare were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invacare by 859.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IVC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

