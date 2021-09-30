Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,056,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,757 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $24,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 472.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 79,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 65,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,168. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.