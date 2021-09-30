Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $76.24 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,154,144 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.35% of Edison International worth $76,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

EIX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

