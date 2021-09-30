Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,279. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

