Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $48,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

THRM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,630. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

