Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 418,563 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,563 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $58,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 13.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.23. 13,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

