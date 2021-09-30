Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 15,899 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $75,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 9,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,368. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

