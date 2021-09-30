Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1,367.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779,464 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.78. 193,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,632. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

