Barings LLC Takes $849,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after buying an additional 530,194 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

