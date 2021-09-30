Barings LLC Sells 706 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after buying an additional 311,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National stock opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

