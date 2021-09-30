Barings LLC Purchases New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $205.45 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

