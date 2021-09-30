Barings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

