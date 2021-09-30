Barings LLC Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

