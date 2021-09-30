Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 414,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

