Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2154 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

