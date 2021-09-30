Bankinter, S.A. (BKNIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 12th

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

