Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,479 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 903,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,387,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 89.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 148,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

