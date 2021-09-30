Bank of Nova Scotia Has $24.98 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,469 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,055,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 99,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.19. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $107.78 and a 52 week high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

