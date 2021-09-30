Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,677 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.